Churches to host Sacred Relics of the Saints

The following parishes will present a teaching and exposition of Sacred Relics in January:

Jan. 18: St. Michael Van Buren. 6 p.m.

Jan. 19: Immaculate Conception Fort Smith, 1 p.m.

Jan. 21: St. John Church Russellville, 6 p.m.

Jan. 22: St. Joseph School & Church Conway (school 10:15 a.m.) and Church, 6 p.m.

Jan. 23: Blessed Sacrament Church Jonesboro, 7 p.m.

Jan. 24: St. Agnes Mena, 6 p.m.

Jan. 25: Immaculate Conception Church Poteau, 6 p.m.

Father Carlos Martins of the Companions of the Cross will be in attendance Jan. 18 with a special Vatican collection of more than 150 relics, some as old as 2,000 years. Attendees are encouraged to bring articles of devotion (such as rosaries or holy cards) and pictures of ill friends/family members.

For information, call St. Michael Church office at (479) 471-1211.

Religion Notes is published each Friday as a free public service. All items must reach the Times Record, Central Mall, 5111 Rogers Ave., by noon Tuesday of the week the item is to be published. Photographs submitted cannot be returned but may be picked up at the office the week after they are published. Photographs will be kept for six months. The street address of the church and the name and phone number of a contact person must accompany each item submitted, or it will not be published. Email submissions to mtaylor@swtimes.com.