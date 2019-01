Arkansas Alzheimer’s Association: 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease will be begin at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. Learn about the common symptoms of Alzheimer’s Disease using a checklist developed by the Alzheimer’s association to help recognize the warning signs of the disease.

For information on this or any of the Fort Smith Public Library’s free programs, call (479) 783-0229 or visit the library’s website at www.fortsmithlibrary.org.