Sebastian County Sheriff's officials apprehended a Level 2 sex offender with an active warrant and pending charges.

Joseph K. Johnson, 35, of Greenwood had an active warrant for failure to register as a sex offender and pending charges for a suspected aggravated assault from Monday, according to a sheriff's office news release.

Johnson was on parole and had an ankle monitor but had disabled the location device. He also fought others in the Clark's Chapel area and swung at them with a baseball bat, the release states.

Officials apprehended Johnson on Tuesday about 6:30 p.m. at a residence outside of Greenwood. He was taken into custody without incident, according to the sheriff's office. Johnson was booked on a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender and a parole violation. He has a $25,000 bond.