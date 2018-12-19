The East Harding Neighborhood Watch Group will not meet Monday, Dec. 24. Details: 870-534-4795.

The Dollarway/CPA Neighborhood Watch Group will not meet Tuesday, Dec. 25. Details: 870-247-1796.

The University Park Neighborhood Watch Group will not meet Thursday, Dec. 27. Details: 870-850-7094.

The Riverside/Pot Liquor Neighborhood Watch Group will not meet Thursday, Dec. 27. Details: 870-535-1860.

Details: Deborah Davis, Neighborhood Watch Coordinator at the Pine Bluff Police Department, 870-730-2073.