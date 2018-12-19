SPECIAL TO THE COMMERCIAL

Wednesday

Dec 19, 2018 at 8:16 AM Dec 19, 2018 at 11:51 AM


The East Harding Neighborhood Watch Group will not meet Monday, Dec. 24. Details: 870-534-4795.


The Dollarway/CPA Neighborhood Watch Group will not meet Tuesday, Dec. 25. Details: 870-247-1796.


The University Park Neighborhood Watch Group will not meet Thursday, Dec. 27. Details: 870-850-7094.


The Riverside/Pot Liquor Neighborhood Watch Group will not meet Thursday, Dec. 27. Details: 870-535-1860.


Details: Deborah Davis, Neighborhood Watch Coordinator at the Pine Bluff Police Department, 870-730-2073.