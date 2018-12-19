Fort Smith police are trying to identify a suspect believed to be involved in two robberies early Tuesday morning.

The suspect, a thin black man around 6 feet tall wearing a black hoodie, sunglasses, black shorts, black socks, black tennis shoes and a red mask or bandana over his face, is believed to have robbed EZ Mart on Highway 271 South around 1 a.m. and Jam Mart on Midland Boulevard around 1:40 a.m. He used a handgun in the incidents, according to a Police Department news release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department at (479) 709-5100 or Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME.