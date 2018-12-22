Christmas Day is right around the corner and the spirit of the season fills the air. Saturday, December 15th, ASWF Wrestling presented Christmas with the Claus 2018. The event is a fan favorite and takes place every year. Thanks to the hard work and dedication of Rickey Roland and his daughter, Sara, the event embodies the spirit of Christmas. This year 110 children were in attendance waiting on the arrival of Santa Claus. He made his appearance at the Valiant Arena shortly after 7 pm.

Bicycles were given away to two girls and two boys that evening. Bicycle sponsors include George Kell Motors and two donated in honor of Blakely Ann Walker. Winners of the bicycles donated by George Kell Motors were Davion Hargrave and Lily Welch. Winners of the bicycles donated in honor of Blakely Ann were Lilian Slagley and Chloe Magnus.

Wrestling winners and results of the evening included Tyler Knight, winner of Royal Rumble, DeMike defeated Insane Shane, X-Kaliber defeated Asa Morta for the Evolution championship, Deadly Dale lost his match to Cataclysm in the Barbed Wire Mayhem, Ray Ray defeated Josh Cross in a Loser Leave Match, causing Cross' manager Bad Brad to walk away from the ASWF and Steve-O defeated Will Cage and Curtis Dawn in a Fan's Bring Weapons Match.

ASWF Wrestling returns to the Valiant Arena on Saturday, January 5th. The venue is located at 201 Hwy 367 N in Tuckerman. “We would like to wish you a safe and very Merry Christmas, as well as a Happy New Year, from everyone here at the All Star Wrestling Federation.”