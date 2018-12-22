Breaking Bread has been known as being a Soup Kitchen. That name has changed because the board has felt that it doesn’t encompass what it really represents. It will now be known as Breaking Bread, Community Kitchen. The way that Breaking Bread works is really just that. Teams come together to cook meals for the community. Meals are served on Friday and Saturday night from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m and Sunday 8 a.m. until 9 a.m.

Recently David Ruehr, Associate Pastor for First United Methodist Church, David Clark, Pastor of First Presbyterian Church, Kevin Causey, Pastor of Connection Church and Gary Cosby of Connection Church, met at Breaking Bread to help several families by giving them vouchers for a Christmas meal. They are all part of the Ministerial Alliance, which is a group of pastors in our area that want to work together to show the love of Christ to the community.

Breaking Bread thanks Wal Mart for their ongoing support by delivering truckloads of groceries to help sustain the community in need. Harp’s also supports Breaking Bread and recently donated $1500 towards their efforts.