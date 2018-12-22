Over the past 17 years, students have gone above and beyond to help provide for their peers through the annual Angel Paws Christmas program.

Founded by Cheryl Daniels in honor of her father and father-in-law, the holiday initiative is similar to Angel Tree, which focuses on families who have fallen through the cracks by contacting counselors at each school and getting a list of items students want for Christmas.

Daniels explained how the program worked to the Log Cabin Democrat in 2017.

She said once each list is received, Conway High School’s Caring Cats Club — created to perform acts of kindness that benefit the school and the community while encouraging students to carry that mission into all aspects of life — puts the items on paws and hang those up on a board for all students to see, choose and take home to purchase the wish-list items.

Daniels told the LCD they can have thousands of paws placed on the board.

CHS teacher Alye Bell, said when Daniels created the program, it was because she saw several kids who weren’t getting anything for Christmas.

“Some kids this age don’t qualify for other programs … others had sick parents,” Bell said.

She said Angel Tree focuses on younger students but a need was evident for older, high school kids.

“We wanted a program for high school students [to] have an avenue to give to others and experience the joy that brings,” Bell said. “Most kid do not have the means to get an angel off the Angel Tree [because] they can’t afford to buy everything on the list. So we broke it down into individual items [two needs, two wants].”

She said that way, students could participate regardless of their situation because the wishes ranged from coloring books to bicycles.

In total, 400 gifts were collected this year.

Bell said it’s “very emotional” to see Angel Paws in action.

“My heart literally swells with love and pride watching my students step up,” she said. “They give, then they ask if they can give more. It’s beautiful.”

Bell said “almost always,” the kids that are on the lists want to do for others.

“Those that have the least give the most,” she said. “Angel Paws puts a personal touch to giving. We are directly impacting students that are in their classes, in their school, in their siblings school, that live on their street.”

Bell said that really “brings it home” for them to know that their one contribution makes a “huge impact” on where they live.

“What I see the most with this age group is they want to make sure their younger siblings have a great Christmas,” she said. “Most this age group know more about their family situation so they don’t ask for anything. This age group had tremendous hearts and they want to know someone is thinking of them.”

The joy of a Christmas morning, Bell said, is ageless.

“I hope every student on our Angel Paw list knows that someone is thinking of them and praying for them,” she said.

Bell said it’s hard to pick her favorite part of watching the program play out each year but seeing how much the students give tops the list.

“I also absolutely love the packing of boxes and shopping,” she said. “Going to Walmart with 10 teenagers and letting them find the gifts is a blast. They love helping with every aspect of Angel Paws.”

Bell said they have students give their time and money and hearts to those in need and it’s a special thing to be apart of, calling herself “blessed” to get work alongside them.