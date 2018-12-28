I don't think most people realize how powerful and terrible drugs and alcohol are to themselves and those around them. What I mean by those around them I am simply referring to their families and friends, those who are close to them. I use to think I didn't have a problem, I would always say that I can stop when I get ready. Sadly, I was deceiving myself.

Now to all of my brothers and sisters who have a drinking or drug problem and to those who are thinking about doing drugs and alcohol, just stop and think about what you are doing and how it affects your body. When I say "my brothers and sisters" I'm not just talking to African-Americans I'm talking about the whole human race. Whoever reads this article you are my brothers and sisters in Christ. My brothers and sisters, drugs and alcohol will kill you in the long run. You will find out for yourself sooner or later.

You see, I had to find out for myself what it was doing to my body and what it was doing was nothing to brag about. I thought I had total control of my addiction but you have to understand that behind every drug and alcohol there is a spirit. There is a spirit that lies there waiting to control you through drugs and alcohol. That spirit is telling you that it's ok to do drugs and alcohol. It's telling you that you can handle it, it's ok to try it out. "Everybody else is doing it."

You see, I have been there and done that. The same spirit that is talking to you today was talking to me twenty-five years ago. The same spirit but different approach. But God delivered me out of the hands of that spirit. I know the stronghold the devil has on you because it was on me twenty-six years ago. Some of you want out of that stronghold but the devil is way stronger than you.

All you have to do is just cry out to God and ask Him to break that stronghold the enemy has on you. He will and only He can do it. Now just call on the name of Jesus, I beg you to try Him. What He did for me - He will do it for you. You see it doesn't matter how much people will pray and pray for you, until YOU make up your mind and ask for help, you will continue to do the same old thing.

I know some of you feel like you are so far gone that there is no hope for you. That's not so. God can deliver you and heal you at the same time. There is nothing impossible for God. God can use you just like He uses me for His glory. I just want to add also, drugs and alcohol are nothing but poison that you are putting into your body. To some people it is leading them into a slow death and to some it kills right away. God has already provided a way out and that way is through Jesus Christ. Look, you've tried everything else now try Jesus! Call on Him, He is ready to deliver you.

I just want to let you know God has not forgotten you because you are addicted to drugs and alcohol. As a matter of fact, He loves you so much that He sent His Son (Jesus) to die for you and your addictions. God already knew some of us were going to have a drug and alcohol problem so He provided a way out. Jesus is the way out! I have much more to say but because of the lack of space in the paper I have to stop for now. Before I go, I just want everyone to know that I'm not condemning anyone.

If it sounds like I am, I ask you to forgive me because I know how people point fingers at you when you have some kind of problem. There are too many people dying because of drugs and alcohol, young and old. There are just too many families being broken apart because of drugs and alcohol. I want to leave you with this: don't think this problem will go away on it's own. Seek help, go to someone you can trust. And I recommend JESUS! Hosea 4:6 says:" My people are being destroyed because they don't know me (Jesus)."

I beg you, find you a Church that's teaching Jesus. And remember, I used to do drugs and alcohol! But look at me now. Jesus has delivered me from drugs and alcohol. And He can do the same for you, deliver you out of the hands of that spirit. Been there-Done that. Amen...

Contact Marcus at: 501-908-9507 or email: mchandler2011@ hotmail.com