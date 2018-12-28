THEFTS

SOUTH 21ST STREET, 4100 BLOCK: Money, clothes and a tablet valued at $100 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

NORTH 46TH STREET, 3300 BLOCK: Two drills, three nail guns, a chainsaw and a skill saw valued at $1,435 were reported stolen in a break-in.

SOUTH J STREET, 900 BLOCK: A cellphone valued at $250 was reported stolen from a vehicle.

1500 TOWSON AVE.: A grease gun valued at $4,000 was reported stolen from Ed Walker's.

BARRY AVENUE, 3600 BLOCK: A four-blade pack knife, two skinning and hunting knives and a fixed blade knife valued at $250 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

NORTH ALBERT PIKE AVENUE, 700 BLOCK: A PlayStation 4, an XBox One, 50 video games and two game controllers valued at $1,000 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

CAMELOT CIRCLE, 7800 BLOCK: A pair of sunglasses, money and a duffel bag with clothes valued at $255 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

EUPER COURT, 1000 BLOCK: A handgun valued at $1 was reported stolen in a residential burglary and vehicle break-in.

CHAD COLLEY BOULEVARD, 9500 BLOCK: Four rifles and three shotguns valued at $5,350 were reported stolen in a break-in.

HEATHER RIDGE STREET, 5600 BLOCK: A key ring and a rifle valued at $1,006 were reported stolen.

PARK AVENUE, 6500 BLOCK: Nine paintings valued at $3,000 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

SOUTH 34TH STREET, 4900 BLOCK: Two cordless drills and a vacuum valued at $150 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

NORTH GREENWOOD AVENUE, 700 BLOCK: A steering column was reported damaged at $100 in a vehicle break-in.

FERN STREET, 5100 BLOCK: Prepwork cream, prepwork gel, three packs of eye cream, two packs of restorative cream, cleanser, hair and body wash, a brochure, a sample envelope, two sample packs, a sample card, a sample tube, cleaning polish, lift gel, hair and body wash, eye liner, and lip balm valued at $766 were reported stolen.

NORTH ALBERT PIKE AVENUE, 1200 BLOCK: A 2003 Acura TL valued at $4,000 was reported stolen.

NORTH B STREET, 2300 BLOCK: A laser level valued at $1,164 was reported stolen from Northside High School.

SOUTH R STREET, 2500 BLOCK: A residential burglary was reported.

SOUTH 29TH STREET, 3400 BLOCK: A laptop valued at $2,000 was reported stolen in a residential burglary.

ARMOUR STREET, 3500 BLOCK: A 2001 Chevrolet Impala valued at $5,000 was reported stolen.

NORTH 36TH STREET, 500 BLOCK: A 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe valued at $5,000 was reported stolen.

SOUTH T STREET, 2300 BLOCK: Two digital cameras valued at $700 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

ASSAULTS

A PREGNANT FORT SMITH WOMAN reported her boyfriend hit her in the head during an argument.

RAUL MACEDONIO ESCOBAR OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony aggravated assault and a misdemeanor contempt of court warrant.

TYLURR SCOTT NOLAN OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony aggravated assault on a family or household member and misdemeanor contempt of court and failure to appear warrants out of Fort Smith.

A PREGNANT FORT SMITH WOMAN reported a man pushed her into a kitchen counter.

ILLEGAL DRUGS

JAMES ROBERT VARNER OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of less than 2 grams of a Schedule I or II controlled substance as an inmate, misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possessing an instrument of a crime and a parole violation.

ALEX KENDALE IVARY OF POCOLA was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of less than 2 grams of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, and misdemeanor failure to appear and failure to pay fine warrants.

STEVE DERRICK MASSEY OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of less than 2 grams of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of less than 2 grams of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia to pack or repack and possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine and a parole violation.

JUSTIN WARD BARNHILL OF VAN BUREN was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of less than 2 grams of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine and a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant out of Sebastian County.

CHANO ANTONIO SALAS OF VAN BUREN was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of more than 200 grams of a Schedule IV or V controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of more than 14 grams of a Schedule VI controlled substance with intent to deliver.



JUAN PABLO SOLIS OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of less than 200 grams of a Schedule IV or V controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of more than 4 ounces of a Schedule VI controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia to pack and repack and furnishing a prohibited article in a correctional facility and misdemeanor theft by receiving and public intoxication.

PHILLIP RANDALL MARTIN OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of between 1 and 4 ounces of a Schedule VI controlled substance as an inmate.

FORGERIES/FRAUDS

AN EMPLOYEE AT MCDONALD'S, 3001 McKinley Ave., reported a former employee cashed a check from the business twice.

TERRORISTIC THREATENING

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported her ex-boyfriend and father of her child told her he would kick in her door, shoot her in the face and shoot anyone in the way.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

A FORT SMITH WOMAN, POCOLA WOMAN AND VAN BUREN MAN reported damage to each of their vehicles.

THE MANAGER OF AN APARTMENT COMPLEX in the 9500 block of Chad Colley Boulevard reported $500 in damage to the locking mechanism on the storage lockers at the complex.