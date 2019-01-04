THEFTS

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported a purse, a debit card and an ID valued at $35 stolen in the 5200 block of Towson Avenue and used her debit card at a gas station.

ASSAULTS

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported a man picked her up by the throat and slammed her to the ground after he got upset that she would not have sex with him. She said she threw a brick at him in self defense.

ILLEGAL DRUGS

ROLAND GENE WINTERS OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine and possession of between 2-10 grams of meth, misdemeanor public intoxication and a misdemeanor failure to pay fine warrant out of Fort Smith.

BINH XUAN LE OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of between 2-28 grams of a Schedule I or II controlled substance as an inmate and possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine, misdemeanor possession of fewer than 4 ounces of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest and a parole violation.

FORGERIES/FRAUDS

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported a man refused to pay his $27 tab at a bar on Garrison Avenue.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

A FORT SMITH MAN reported his friend dropped his gun, which shot him in the right thumb.

JUSTIN MICHAEL CABALAR OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony failure to comply with court order warrant out of Sebastian County.