Sebastian County officials have taken measures to lower the number of detainees in the county jail, and the new sheriff looks to keep lowering the number.

Sebastian County Sheriff Hobe Runion said he will look at ways to try to lower the detainee count in the jail, which would be implemented on top of existing measures such as the signature bond protocol. He said he will hopefully look at these ways while officials conduct a countywide justice system survey study, which is set to be approved.

"We can’t just wait on that, so in the meantime, I’m looking at other ways we can manage our population," Runion said.

The county jail, which has 356 beds, had a detainee count of 379 on Thursday, Runion said. The detainee count throughout 2018 fell from over 500 at times in 2017 to consistently hovering just above the bed count throughout 2018. This was partially due to the signature bond protocol, which allowed many nonviolent class C and D suspected felons to bond out of jail.

The survey study would take about six months and assess all aspects of the Sebastian County justice system, including those that directly impact the jail.

"What we’re talking about is, what are we arresting for? Are the bonds sufficient? Is the bed space sufficient? Basically, looking at everything from top to bottom, and then determining what the best course of action is going forward. Is that managing our jail population with what we have right now? Is it an expansion? Is it hiring more people? Is it trying to build a new jail? That’s what we hope a lot of this assessment will answer," Runion said.

In the meantime, Runion says he will continue to implement the measures the county has to keep the detainee count as low as possible. He mentioned electronic monitoring and reduced bonds as measures in addition to the signature bond protocol.

But Runion also said he would like to add a few measures to keep the detainee count as low as possible. He specifically mentioned the possibility of putting a cap on the jail population.

"We have to continue to look at these and say, 'These people who we’re arresting, are they people who have made us mad, or are they people who are dangerous?'" he said. "Obviously, if they’re dangerous, we’ve got to keep them locked up. So the challenge is determining which ones stay locked up and which ones don’t."

Nonetheless, Runion hopes the assessment will identify tangible ways county officials can address the jail.

"Once they make that assessment, they’ll present it to us, and then as a criminal justice coordinating committee, we’ll decide what the recommendations are looking forward," he said.