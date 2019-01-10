Greenwood Fire Chief, Stewart Bryan, has been appointed to the Arkansas Fire Protection Services Board by Governor Asa Hutchinson.

The AFPSB is responsible for the oversight of Arkansas Act 833 funding, which supports Arkansas fire departments with critical needs, equipment, apparatus and training. All projects must relate directly to firefighting capability, the Arkansas Fire Training Academy and regulation of minimum standards for the certification of fire departments.

The board also serves in an advisory capacity to the Director of Arkansas Department of Emergency Management with respect to the operation of fire services and the matters concerning certification and standards related to fire services in the state.

Bryan has done his share of training since joining the department. “When I became chief I was a regular firefighter like everyone else,” said Bryan. He then went to the fire academy and received his Chief Fire Officer training in Little Rock.

Over time Bryan took courses such as arson investigation and inspector. Then along with several others on the department Bryan earned the level of Firefighter II, Driver Operator, Instructor, Arson Investigation Inspector, Fire Marshal courses and is currently taking the

Executive Fire Officer Course.

“Going through all this training you are always striving for more,” said Bryan. The Chief has served as the President of the Arkansas Association of Fire Chiefs and is a member of the International Association of Arson Investigators and the Arkansas Fire Marshal Association.

The Greenwood City Fire Department was the first community in the county to become a Firewise Community, which helped with the ISO rating and helps the city apply for grants.

Greenwood is a certified as a Ready, Set, Go department, which is a designation by the International Association of Fire Chiefs.

In 2017 Greenwood earned an ISO rating of three, which ISO stands for Insurance

Service Office. The ISO provides data on risk to insurance companies that is based largely on the fire protection provided by the city’s fire department.

When a city goes from a rating of four to a rating of three most homeowners see a reduction in their base premium.

“The city should be proud of what we have achieved,” said Bryan. “And that we still want to

improve and of how much money that we have been able to save them.

We are not doing this so that we can say that we have the biggest and the best. But also citizens want to see us have the type of training that when they dial 911 were there

and we know what we are doing and we do it professionally.”