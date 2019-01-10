Eric Hushaw, director of marketing and resource development for the Good Samaritan Society in Hot Springs Village, will address the Focus Low Vision Support Group at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 21.

Monthly meetings are held in Presbyterian Kirk in the Pines, 275 Asturias Drive, lower level Hoffius Hall. Meetings last until about 11:30.

Before locating in HSV, Hushaw and his wife lived in Rolla, Missouri, where they owned a commercial printing company. They moved their family here to be closer to his parents, who live in the Village.

Hushaw is responsible for all marketing the Good Samaritan Campus, including Fit for Life, Cedar Lodge, Greenwood Manor, skilled nursing and rehab care.

He will share information about the different living styles and care available at Good Samaritan and the costs. He will also tell us about the facility and its activities. There will be time for questions and answers during the program.

Focus is open to all Villagers who are experiencing low vision or those interested in more information about vision impairment.

Transportation for meetings will be provided by Village Lions, if needed. To ensure proper scheduling, call for a ride before noon Friday, Jan. 18.

For more information or to schedule a ride call Jan Folstad, 915-0270.