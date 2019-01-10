OKLAHOMA CITY — Police in Oklahoma City say an officer shot a man near an elementary school that will be closed for the day because of the shooting.

Sgt. Ron Robertson says the man was shot about 4:30 a.m. Thursday near Wheeler Elementary School in southeast Oklahoma City and that the officer was not injured.

Capt. Bo Mathews says the wounded man was taken to a hospital. His condition was not known.

The name of the man and details of the shooting were not immediately released. Police say only that the shooting happened while officers were chasing the man.

The Oklahoma City school district says Wheeler Elementary will be closed for the day "due to police activity in the area."