The Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (MWOBE) division of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC) will host two free workshops Wednesday, Jan. 16 to help business owners learn more about the certification process for state vendors and available resources.

“Although it's important that we give minority and women-owned businesses the infrastructure and resources for success and longevity, each business owner must take advantage of these opportunities, and that includes going through the certification process and participating in training and other opportunities provided by AEDC and our partners,” said Mike Preston, AEDC executive director. The Certification Assistance Workshop provides attendees information and practical assistance for the state certification application process. In addition, businesses learn how to connect with state contracting opportunities and other benefits of becoming certified.

The Minority Business Loan Mobilization Guaranty Program helps Arkansas state-certified minority businesses with loan guarantees from $10,000 up to $100,000. Workshop attendees learn how to obtain funding through the Minority Business Loan Mobilization Guaranty Program when starting a state-funded or other approved project and how it can help your Arkansas State Certified Business grow.

The workshops will be held at the AEDC offices, 900 W. Capitol Ave., Little Rock. The Certification Assistance workshop will be held from 9 to 11 a.m., and the Loan Mobilization Guaranty Program workshop will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. For more information or to register for certification, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aedc-minority-and-women-owned-business-enterprise-certification-workshop-wednesday-january-16th-tickets-53111667427. For loan mobilization, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aedc-minority-and-women-owned-business-enterprise-loan-mobilization-workshop-wednesday-january-16th-tickets-53113429698. For more information about AEDC divisions and programs, visit www.ArkansasEDC.com.