The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments which include restaurants, bars, daycares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

The following are the results of food safety inspections conducted by the Jefferson County Health Unit:

• Mazzio’s Italian Eatery, 8110 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of inspection into complaint Jan. 3, 2019. No violations pertaining to complaint during inspection.

• El Sol Mexican Restaurant, 3801 Camden Road Suite 9. Date of inspection Jan. 19. Chicken was being stored above ready to eat food in walk in cooler. All raw meat is to be stored below all ready to eat food. Observed salt out of the original container. Food not in the original packages for use in establishment must be identified with the common name of the food. Wiping cloths were observed sitting on the counters in the kitchen. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with regulations pertaining to retail food establishment.

• R J’s Sports Grill & Bar, 2404 W. 37th Ave. Date of inspection Dec. 19, 2018. Ice machine deflector shield is unclean and needs to be cleaned. Ice machine deflector shield was cleaned during inspection. Personal fan in the kitchen is unclean and needs to be cleaned. Some flooring in kitchen, especially behind equipment, is unclean and needs to be cleaned. Some parts of wall where the floor meets it are damaged and need to be repaired.

• Sav-a-Lot Grocery, 600 Ash St. Date of inspection Dec. 19. Need to clean three compartment sink. The ware-washing sink shall be clean throughout the day at a frequency necessary to prevent recontamination of equipment and utensils and to ensure that the equipment performs its intended function. Need to clean floors and walls in cooler. The physical facilities shall be clean often as necessary to keep them clean.

• The Country Store, 16501 N. U.S. 79. Date of inspection Dec. 19. Wiping cloths were observed sitting on pre table. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to retail Food establishment.

• The Spot, 111 W. Fifth Ave. Date of inspection Dec. 19. Hot water needed in hand-washing sink in bar area before opening next. Establishment not in operation during time of inspection.

• El Parian Mexican Restaurant, 8420 Dollarway Road. Date of inspection Dec. 18. Observed some food in prep coolers being stored uncovered. Food should be stored covered to prevent contamination. Food was covered during inspection. Consumer advisory not noted in menu. Consumer advisory needed in menu for raw or undercooked food. Thermometers not noted in refrigerators. Thermometers needed in refrigerators that hold food that must stay cold. Observed some single service containers being reused to store food in. Single service containers should not be reused. Some ceiling tiles in dry storage area are damaged or missing and need to be replaced. Some light bulbs in kitchen are not shielded or shatterproof. Lights bulbs in kitchen should be properly shielded or shatterproof.