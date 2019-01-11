Arkansas

Mhbi Acquisition Corp. was incorporated by Thomas Gary Hudson, 708 S. Main St., Stuttgart, Jan. 4, 2019.

Advanced Controls & Electronics LLC was incorporated by Brad Barks, 1705 Coker Hampton Drive, Stuttgart, Jan. 3, 2019.

Burkett Farms of Stuttgart LLC was incorporated by Jerry B. Burkett, 2110 Hemme Road, Stuttgart, Jan. 4, 2019.

Super Discount Tires LLC, was incorporated by Monassar M. Alarosi, 311 W. Michigan, Stuttgart, Jan. 4, 2019.

Dallas

Inaminuteexpress LLC was incorporated by Andre M. Brewer, 504 E. 11th St., Fordyce, Jan. 4, 2019.

Desha

LCC Painting Co. Inc. was incorporated by Linder Marie Mathis, 800 Meador Drive, Dumas, Jan. 3, 2019.

Dumas Family Pharmacy LLC was incorporated by Cheryl R. Stimson, 301 U.S. 65, Dumas, Jan. 4, 2019.

Tew Transportation LLC was incorporated by Steven Tew, 122 N. John St., Dumas, Jan. 2, 2019.

Drew

Techknow Marketing LLC was incorporated by Kashif Kincaid, 314 N. Fourth St., Wilmar, Jan. 4, 2019.

Grant

Changin Seasons Apparel & Gifts LLC was incorporated by Dawnya Kling, 108 E. Center St., Sheridan, Jan. 2, 2019.

Jefferson

AR Auto Motor Port LLC was incorporated by Daniel Kersh, 4315 Donhan Road, Pine Bluff, Jan. 4, 2019.

Hudsuds LLC was incorporated by Traci Hudson, 4403 Mayberry Road, Pine Bluff, Dec. 31, 2018.

R Griff Auto LLC was incorporated by Rodney Griffin, 713 S. Linden St., Pine Bluff, Jan. 2, 2019.

Traylor Bakery Solutions LLC was incorporated by Daniel Kersh, 4315 Donhan Road, Suite 3, Pine Bluff, Jan. 4, 2019.