The Warfield Concert Series is delighted to present singer/songwriter Barrett Baber in concert on Saturday, February 23rd at 7:30 p.m. at the historic Malco Theatre, 428 Cherry Street in Helena, Arkansas, as part of their mission to bring world class entertainment to the Arkansas Delta. Baber gave millions of viewers an unforgettable introduction to a rising new star and entertainer on the country music scene when he appeared on season 9 of The Voice. Baber consistently delivered powerful performances captivating audiences nationwide and the Arkansas native finished the competition, third overall!

This concert is free to the public and tickets can be downloaded at www.warfieldconcerts.com. For more information, please contact Alana Pinchback at the Phillips County Chamber of Commerce at 870.338.8327