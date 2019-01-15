A probable cause affidavit regarding a Fort Smith woman who was arrested on Friday has been released.

Rae Von Elizabeth Smith, 23, of Fort Smith was arrested Friday on suspicion of felony first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor in connection with the death of her 5-year-old male stepchild.

In a Monday news release, Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Shue stated he presented the probable cause affidavit to Sebastian County Circuit Judge Stephen Tabor on Friday. Tabor found that probable cause existed for the arrest. No bond has been set and no formal charges have been filed as of Monday. The matter is an ongoing investigation with the Fort Smith Police Department and Shue's office.

Shue also said no charges have been filed against Smith at this time.

The probable cause affidavit states officers were called to Mercy Hospital on Friday in reference to a deceased child. Officers met with an emergency room doctor, who explained a 5-year-old child was transported by Fort Smith EMS and was dead upon arrival. The doctor said the child had multiple bruises, abrasions and burns that were not consistent with statements provided by Smith, his caregiver.

Detective Jeff Taylor was summoned to the hospital and spoke with Smith. Smith said at about 9 a.m. Wednesday, the child fell down a flight of stairs in their home in the 600 block of North 34th Street. Smith said the child suffered a cut to his right eye, a cut behind his left ear and multiple carpet burns to his face and body. His lower teeth penetrated his lower lip. Smith treated the injuries with a shower, then cleaned them with alcohol and put on Neosporin and bandages.

On Thursday, Smith said, the child fell down the stairs a second time. Smith did not note any new injuries, but said the child had picked the wound to his eye and opened it up again. The child did not eat all day Thursday. Smith kept him awake for 30 to 40 minutes, and he laid down to sleep at about 4 p.m.

Smith said she laid down with the child at about 6 p.m. She woke at about 1 a.m., found he was not breathing and started CPR. Smith called her brother first, then 911 and the child was taken to Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Smith rejected any medical treatment for two days after two falls, saying she treated the wounds herself, and they did not have insurance, according to the affidavit. Smith said the child looked really bad on Thursday, but she still did not seek medical attention. Smith was arrested on suspicion of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.

Due to the circumstances, authorities removed a 1-year-old child from the home and placed the child in protective custody with DHS. The investigation is ongoing and being reviewed by medical examiners.

A Sebastian County Detention Center deputy on Monday said Smith is being held without bond. She is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday at 9 a.m.