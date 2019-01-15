Scott and Polk county residents who expect to receive medical marijuana cards next month will find no dispensaries in their counties this April when the green meds are expected to be legally available for the first time in the state.

Although three of the four dispensary applications were approved for Fort Smith in Zone 4, Scott and Polk counties lie in Zone 6 with Montgomery, Perry, Garland, Saline, Grant and Hot Spring counties. The other Zone 4 dispensary was approved for an applicant in Yell County's Bluffton.

Three of the four medical marijuana dispensaries approved by the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission last week in Zone 6 are in Hot Springs. The other Zone 6 dispensary is in Saline County's Hensley.

Depending on location in their respective counties, residents of Scott and Polk counties will find their closest drive for medical marijuana in either Fort Smith, Hot Springs or Texarkana, which is in Zone 8. There were two Zone 8 dispensary applications approved for Texarkana.

There were three applications for dispensaries for Zone 6 in Scott and Polk counties: Hutchinson & Steele Enterprises in Waldron; and Medibox and West Ark Dispensary in Mena. In comparison, there were 19 applications for companies in the Zone 6 city of Hot Springs.

According to information obtained from the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Administration through the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, below are the addresses listed for dispensaries in Zones 4, 6 and 8. There was no address available in the form for some of the companies.

Zone 4

• Valentine Holdings, doing business as River Valley Medical Cannabis Company, 9401 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith

• Natural State Wellness Dispensary, at Newton Road and North Sixth Street, Fort Smith

• JPS Management, doing business as Fort Cannabis Co., 3904 Ayers Road, Fort Smith

• River Valley Dispensary, 23788 W. Arkansas 28, Bluffton

Zone 6

• Green Springs Medical, 309 Seneca St., Hot Springs

• Native Green Wellness Center, 26225 Highway 167, Hensley

• Doctors Orders Rx, 4893 Malvern Ave., Hot Springs

• Natural State Medical Group, Airport Road, Hot Springs

Zone 8

• Grassroots OPCO, 4423 E. Broad St., Texarkana

• Noah's Ark (city unknown due to records error)

• Bloom Medicinals of AR, 410 Realtor Road, Texarkana

• RX MED, Hines Boulevard, Prescott