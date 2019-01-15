Layla Lou Brynn Poe was born at Unity Hospital on January 2, 2019 at 3:42 pm. She weighed 9lbs 11oz and was 21ins long. Her parents are Allen and Kay Poe of Thida. Her siblings are Shanna, Elijah, and Willow.
Layla Lou Brynn Poe was born at Unity Hospital on January 2, 2019 at 3:42 pm. She weighed 9lbs 11oz and was 21ins long. Her parents are Allen and Kay Poe of Thida. Her siblings are Shanna, Elijah, and Willow.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.