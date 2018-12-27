Eddie Wayne Frazier passed away December 21, 2018

Eddie Wayne Frazier, 61 of Floral died Friday, December 21, 2018. He was born January 15, 1957 to Kenneth C. and Bonnie Jefford Frazier. He was a construction worker. He would do anything for anyone and loved to help his friends and family build houses and barns. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, driving the mules and riding horses, anything to spend time with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, KC Frazier and a sister, Joan Frazier Reed.

Survivors include Tanya Frazier of Floral; his mother Bonnie Frazier of Floral; daughters, Cristal Passmore of Floral and Shannon McLaughlin (Dino) of Vilonia; step-son, Brandle Davidson (Jessica) of Floral; step-daughter, Dee-Ann Altom (Kevin) of Floral; a twin brother, Jimmie Frazier of Eldorado, California; sister, Barbara Swaim of Floral; 14 grandchildren, Alyssa, Breanna, Dino III, LaNaya and Cash McLaughlin,and Logan and Brooklynn Passmore; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be Thursday, December 27, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the Floral Baptist Church with Bro. Mike Fowler officiating. Burial will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery with arrangements by Qualls Batesville Funeral Service.

Visitation will be Wednesday, December 26, 2018 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be John Litaker, Aaron Sharp, Randy Sharp, Joe Cox, Eric McAdams and Randy Sample.

Honorary pallbearers are Logan Passmore, Dino McLaughlin III and Cash McLaughlin