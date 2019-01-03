Edward Pretty, Jr. passed away January 1, 2019

Edward Pretty, Jr., 85, of Diaz departed this life on Tuesday, January 1, 2019, at Lindley Healthcare and Rehab in Newport. He was born on September 24, 1933, in Ramey, the son of the late Edward Pretty, Sr. and Clara Malone Pretty.

He retired from the Rice Dryer in Fair Oaks after over forty years of service; he then began selling produce for over 20 years. Mr. Pretty was a faithful member at Tuckerman Church of Christ; serving as an Elder for forty-three years, song leader for sixty-three years, taught Bible Class and took part in all aspects of the worship service.

He loved going fishing and picnicking with the grandkids, enjoyed feeding his chickens and cats. Mr. Pretty planted a large garden for years and was always so excited to see the little grands come to visit him, and for several years he was Santa Claus at several locations. He along with his wife, Nettie, visited the sick and shut ins for many years together.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Tony Pretty; brother-in-laws, Dale Fredrick and Jack Arney; son-in-laws, Carl Ray Gates and Scott Foster; nephew, Doug Pretty; and special friend, Rickey Crawford.

He leaves behind his wife of 64 years, Nettie Emery Pretty; daughter, Glenda Moody and husband Jim of Tuckerman, Margaret Gates and fiancé Ronnie Strange of Newport, Sandy Williams and husband Joe of Newport, Marilyn Wagster of Batesville, Carolyn Woodard and husband Woody of Tuckerman, and Lynelle Bridgeman and husband Bill of Tuckerman; sisters, Louise Arney, Mary Fredrick, and Hazel Linebarger of Fayetteville, Duva Ruth of Elkins, Daisy Shannon of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; sister-in-law, Betty Ruth Howard of Pennington and Beverly Pretty of Elkins; brother, Dorsey Pretty of Newport; grandchildren, Lily Shannon and Laura (Trey) Francis of Tuckerman, Nicky (Tristen) Gates of Newport, Tadd Gates (Ashley) of Locust Grove, Lindley Pipkins of Jonesboro, Amanda Moore of Batesville, April Montgomery, Amy (Ben) Keener of Batesville, Morgan (Katlin) Bridgeman of Ward, Meagan Bridgeman (Isaac Davis) of Newark, Zack Woodard(Brittany Brown) of Jonesboro, Christy Woodard (AJ Clark) of Tuckerman; 16 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 Friday, January 4, 2019, at Tuckerman Church of Christ with burial in Gracelawn Cemetery. Friends may visit at funeral home on Thursday, January 3, 2019, from 6:00 ~ 8:00.

Arrangements provided by Dillinger Funeral Home. www.dillingerfuneralhome.com