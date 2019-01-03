Emeral Epperson passed away December 26, 2018

Mr. Emeral Epperson of Newport, Arkansas, departed this life on Wednesday, December 26, 2018, at the age of 84. He was born March 17, 1934 in Olyphant, the son of Floyd Burton and Sally Agnes (Brown) Epperson.

On February 27, 1953, Mr. Emeral Epperson married Miss Dorothy Tidwell, and together they spent 65 years, and raised three beautiful daughters.

Mr. Epperson was a mill operator at Revere Copper and Brass (later Norandal), for 46 years, retiring in 1996. He was a member of the Newport First Baptist Church, and a Deacon at Diaz Baptist Church.

Mr. Epperson enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, and farming at home, growing vegetables and flowers. Most importantly, he was a loving husband, and a wonderful father and grandfather. Mr. Epperson’s first priority was always his family. He was very protective of and devoted to them.

Mr. Epperson was preceded in death by one daughter, Rebecca “Becky” Campbell; his son-in-law, Robert Moore; seven brothers, Kenneth, Thomas, Emmett, Jimmy, Hubert, Truman, and Paul Epperson; one sister, Coleda Epperson; and his parents

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Dorothy (Tidwell) Epperson of the home; two daughters, Cindy Epperson Moore of Bryant, and Kim Epperson Fletcher and husband, Kenny, of Newport; one son-in-law, Bill Campbell of Evansville, Indiana. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Heather Moore Young of Bryant, Brad Beard and wife, Stefanie, of Swifton, Byron Moore of Little Rock, Travis Hagar of Paragould, Rachel Riley Saks and husband, Daniel, of San Francisco, and Chelsea Riley Baumgarner and husband, Chris, of Newport; his great-grandchildren, Jack Young and wife, Megan, of Benton, Connor Beard of Conway, Lukas Young of Bryant, Gabrial Hagar and Benjamin Hagar of Paragould, and Riley Mason Baumgarner of Newport; one sister, Juanita Epperson of Olyphant; and a lifetime of friends.

Friends may visit at the funeral home Friday afternoon beginning at 2:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow in Jackson’s Newport Funeral Home Chapel at 3:00 p.m. Friday, December 28, 2018, with Bro. Greg Dills officiating. Interment will be in Coffeyville Cemetery.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Travis Hagar, Chris Baumgarner, Josh Epperson, Chad Epperson, Dennis Whaley, Donnie Jackson, and Byron Moore. Honorary pallbearers are Mr. Epperson’s Revere Copper and Brass/Norandal Co-Workers.

