Kay Beaton passed away January 1, 2019

Kay Beaton, 72, of Higden, AR, died Tuesday, January 1, 2019 after a six year battle with multiple myeloma. Kay was born October 16, 1946 in Marmaduke, AR, the daughter of Willie (Bill) and Juanita Rodgers Baker. She attended Marmaduke High School, graduating in 1964 and Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, graduating in 1970. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Paul Beaton, of Higden, AR; a son, Todd Beaton and wife Robin and three grandchildren, Avery, Dylan, and Aidan of Spartanburg, SC; a daughter, Kristie Blade and husband Bob of Seattle, WA. She is also survived by a brother, Bill Baker and wife Debbie of Rector, AR, a sister, Kathy Rogers and husband Dewayne of Paragould, AR, and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held for Kay at Olmstead Funeral Home in Heber Springs, AR on Sunday, January 6th at 3:00 PM. Donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Greers Ferry at P.O. Box 1261 Greers Ferry, AR, 72067; the Heber Springs Humane Society; the UAMS Myeloma Center; or to a charity of your choice.