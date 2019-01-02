When I was a child we learned the three Rs: “Reading, Writing and Arithmetic.” In this day we need it more now than ever, but updated to “Rules, Regulations and Respect.”

When I saw the picture on the front page of the newspaper of five adults and three children enjoying the weather at Ben Geren Park, “although the gates were closed and locked,” it occurred to me that those children were told that they do not have to obey the rules and regulations of the park and showed no respect to the park officials who operate the facility.

Just think how hard it will be for these children if they become adults and display the attitude that they don’t have to conform to society.

While the younger generations look to their elders for guidance, let’s show them the right path.