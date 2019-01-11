Well the new year is here and the insanity begins. Mr. Boyd ignores every action of the Democrats to include their inactions in his "Golden Rule" letter. Tell me, Mr. Boyd, which Democrats called for an end to the violence? Which ones have quit calling Republicans racists, bigots, homophobes, sexists, etc. Where are the Democrats who have spoken well about our president? Where are the Democrats who apologized to Brett Kavanaugh for the lies used against him? Where is the liberal news media apology for all the fake news stories? When it comes to mudslinging, Democrats and their accomplices are second to none.

Using your logic, we should blame President Obama for all the deaths in America during his time in office like the thousands killed in Chicago, the rising number of police killed during his time, border patrol agents killed with weapons sold during his fast and furious scheme or the attempted assassination of 30 Republican congressmen. Yes we should turn away from lying and misrepresentations, so when will the Democrats begin? Will they finally tell the truth about the most corrupt woman in politics — Hillary Clinton? How about telling the truth about a border wall and how well it would work? How about telling the truth about so-called global climate change? How about they tell us how illegal immigration has depressed wages for the poorest and unskilled Americans? Or how it has cost hundreds of billions in taxpayer money to care for, treat and educate their children? How about all of the gang members and violence? How American lives are lost, families devastated by illegal criminals who Democrats release back into society?

Maybe Mr. Boyd should look into having his side practice what he’s preaching. But I doubt it.