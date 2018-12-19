Going into Friday’s game at Two Rivers, Blakley Cobb needed 34 points to pass Brett Green as the Bearcats’ leading career scorer, and Logan Bradley needed two rebounds to take over the career lead from TJ Hoover in that category. While it was generally conceded that Bradley would get his record that night, conventional wisdom held that Cobb may have to wait until Saturday’s game against Gentry to break the scoring record.

But what Cobb did Friday night was far from conventional.

The 6-5 senior hit his first 11 shots — five of them three-pointers — and had 27 points by halftime. Late in the third quarter, a layup gave Cobb the career mark and he would then add four more points to tie Will Swint’s single-game record of 38 as the Cats routed the Gators 71-29.

Bradley had six rebounds to give him the career record, but had to sit out Saturday’s game due to illness. The team, also missing Mason Weaver, didn’t skip a beat on Saturday as the Cats handily downed Gentry 69-56 in the final game of the Chuck Hayes Showcase at Bearcat Gym. Booneville (11-1, 4-0) has a 10-game winning streak and is in first place in the 4-3A Conference.

The LadyCats had a good second half at Lamar and a good first 12 minutes at Two Rivers, but the rest of the play left something to be desired and Booneville fell to 3-7 overall, 1-3 in conference play.

Bearcats 71 Two Rivers 29

Jack Coates staked the Gators to an early lead with a very deep three-pointer and a 15-footer but then Blakley Cobb started to assert himself. He scored three baskets in a row and Nate Riley added another for 10-5. After a Gator free throw Cobb connected on his first three-pointer, then Riley scored twice and Cobb’s putback put Booneville up 19-7 after one. Cobb then really got his long-range game going, as the senior fired in four consecutive three-pointers to make it 31-9. Logan Bradley followed with two layups, and then Cobb finally missed a shot after 11 straight baskets. But he made up for it with a three-point play before the Gators scored the last six of the half to make it 37-22.

After the teams traded baskets to start the second half, Booneville racked up the next 16 points. Seven points each came from Cobb and Bradley and just as the clock ticked under two minutes to play in the quarter, Cobb’s layup gave him the career scoring record. Bradley followed with a putback and then converted a three-point play and a Grant Goers basket closed the run. Two Rivers scored the last basket of the quarter to temporarily avoid the sportsmanship rule, but Cobb put that into effect with a breakaway dunk. Coach Ronnie Denton tried to call time to get his bench players in but the officials didn’t see him, and Cobb then tied the single-game record when he hit from 15. This time Denton got the time-out, and in the last few minutes Rusty Maloy and Andrew Mattson scored four points each and Zac Costa and Josh Brackett each got a basket.

Cobb hit 16 of his 21 shots, with five threes, to get his 38 points, and he also added 10 rebounds and three blocks. Bradley added 13 points and six rebounds to give the 6-9 senior the career record in that department. Camryn Lawson didn’t score but was a great provider, handing out eight assists.

Two Rivers 49 LadyCats 28

Hannah Gregory started the scoring with a putback but Anna Grace Prater scored nine of the next 11 points, and the Lady Gators took a 9-4 lead. However, Gregory then hit two free throws followed by a Shelby Posey layup and after Prater scored again, Gregory and Baylee Moses hit back-to-back threes and Booneville had the 14-11 lead, and further Prater was on the bench in foul trouble. But Alexis Minnie hit a three just before the buzzer to tie it up at 14. Posey’s free throw gave BHS the lead back and then she hit a layup, but then the junior picked up her third foul on a questionable illegal screen call, and with her out the Lady Gators’ Kaitlin Hunnicutt took advantage. Hunnicutt, scoreless until then, scored all but two or TR’s points in the second quarter, 14 in all, while Booneville was limited to a pair of Gregory free throws and they trailed 32-19 at the half.

Two Rivers ran off the first seven points of the second half before Gregory added another free throw, and Hunnicutt scored twice more before a Posey free throw and two layups by Moses narrowed the LadyCat deficit to 43-25 after three. Two Rivers only scored six points in the fourth quarter, but Booneville was limited to three, all coming from Sarah Grissom. Gregory led the LadyCats with 10 points and 8 rebounds, while Moses had nine points and eight boards.

Lamar 63 LadyCats 38

Led by standout point guard Lakyn Sanders, the Lady Warriors scored the first 20 points of the game. Kasidey Thompson finally broke through on a free throw but then Sanders nailed her second three-ball of the period for a 23-1 Lamar lead after one. It became 34-1 before Booneville scored again, on a Shelby Posey free throw, and Lindsay Wallace added two more, but BHS had no field goals in the first half and Lamar led 41-4.

LHS scored twice more before Booneville finally got a field goal, on a Posey baseline drive that resulted in a three-point play. She later would add two more from the line and Baylee Moses, after hitting a free throw to open her account, also converted a three-point play. Posey, Moses and Hannah Gregory each added two points before the end of the quarter, but Lamar still led 53-19. Despite a running clock, the teams combined for 29 fourth-quarter points, and Booneville got 19 of them. Moses canned a three-pointer and then fed Thompson for a layup after a steal. Gregory and Brittnie Maness added baskets before Moses hit another three-ball and converted on two layups. On the last play, Moses and Gregory combined for the girls’ version of an alley-oop, with the latter scoring while being fouled and converting the third three-point play of the night.

Moses scored 16 for Booneville, all in the second half; Posey added eight and Gregory seven.

Bearcats 62 Lamar 39

Booneville scored the first six points of the game with Logan Bradley getting four of them. After Lamar broke through, Grant Goers flashed for a steal and dunked it at the other end for an 8-2 lead. Goers and Blakley Cobb each hit threes to complement baskets by Bradley and Mason Weaver, and Bradley added two free throws for a 20-10 Booneville lead after one. On the first play of the second quarter, Bradley showed off his three-point stroke, hitting his first bonus shot of the season. After Lamar hit a free throw Nate Riley and Cobb each made good on a three-point play for 31-14. Goers then took a charge and followed that with two free throws, with Tyler Hall adding a basket, and the Cats led 36-20 at halftime.

After Bradley and Cobb each scored inside, Bradley knocked down a three from the corner for 43-25, and BHS led 46-28 after three. The Warriors hit consecutive three-balls to narrow the lead to 12, but BHS then hit Lamar with a game deciding 10-1 run, and Cobb finished the night off with a three from the top of the key.

Bradley led the Bearcats with 18 points, seven rebounds and five blocked shots; that performance allowed him to break his own season blocked shot record just 10 games into the campaign. He ended the night with 51. Goers and Cobb each had a double-double; 16 points and 11 rebounds for Goers and 15 points and 10 boards for Cobb.

Bearcats 69 Gentry 56

With both Logan Bradley and Mason Weaver out due to ailments, the Cats turned to Noah Reyes, in his first game back from football, for an inside presence and the senior delivered. Grant Goers started things off with a three-pointer, with Blakley Cobb and Nate Riley following with baskets and a Riley three made it 10-1. Reyes then entered the game and promptly scored inside, but Gentry scored the next five, including a three by Cory Hockenberry. But Reyes, Goers and Riley all scored for 18-6 and Cobb then knocked down a three which was followed by another Reyes basket, and the Cats were on the way to a 28-13 lead after one quarter. Goers then made it 30-13 to start the second quarter but then the pace slowed down which favored the Pioneers. Hockenberry scored again from 3-land and later they got a three-point play to narrow the lead to 39-27 at the half.

A three-point play by Dylan Kilgore narrowed the Cats’ lead to nine but after the teams traded baskets, Reyes converted a three-point play and Riley followed with a steal and layup for 45-32. Gentry again narrowed it to nine, and a Cobb layup was followed by Kilgore’s basket and it was 49-40 after three. Cobb and Camryn Lawson each knocked down a three to offset Hockenberry’s third triple of the game, and Goers and Riley followed with layups and it was 59-45. Hockenberry again hit from three-land, starting a 7-2 Pioneer run that narrowed it to 59-48. But Lawson’s second three of the period pushed it back to 12, and a fouling strategy by Gentry late failed as the Cats went 6-6 from the line in the last minute of the game.

Cobb finished with 19 points and 9 rebounds; Riley added 17 with Reyes getting 13 and Goers 11. For the second game in a row, Lawson handed out eight assists and Riley added three. Booneville shot 55 percent from the field and was a perfect 11-for-11 from the line.