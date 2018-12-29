FAYETTEVILLE — Nailed on the boards and its best shooter foul-troubled, Arkansas needed help from an unexpected source to stave off the experienced Austin Peay University Governors.

The Razorbacks got it. Averaging just 3.8 points, Arkansas freshman reserve guard Keyshawn Embery-Simpson scored all 14 of his season-high matching points in the second half propelling Arkansas to a 76-65 victory Friday night at Walton Arena over the Governors who led the Razorbacks 52-48 with 11:05 left.

A thunder dunk by sophomore center Daniel Gafford off a Reggie Chaney feed put Arkansas up, irrevocably it turned out, 54-52, at 8:21.

Embery-Simpson then embarked on a spree, including two threes, that carried Coach Mike Anderson’s Razorbacks to a 9-3 record in their final nonconference game before their Jan. 5 start of the SEC season at Texas A&M.

Austin Peay of the Ohio Valley Conference had won six straight before falling to 8-5.

Gafford led the Razorbacks in scoring and rebounding, double-doubling with 16 points and 10 rebounds. He was the only Razorback with more than there boards.

Austin Peay led rebounding into double digits most of the night before finishing up 42-34.

Isaiah Joe, the Razorbacks freshman guard from Northside, paced Arkansas’ first half with 12 points but was so foul troubled from late in the first half early into the second half that he finished with 15 points.

Freshman big man Chaney, also a key off the bench, scored 12 for Arkansas.

Arkansas’ bench, with freshman Jordan Phillips scoring four key points, scored 31 points.

Starting point guard Jalen Harris dished seven assists and hit a big three when the Hogs needed it down the stretch.

Guard Steve Harris led the Governors with 15 points.

Terry Taylor, APU’s leading scorer averaging 17.8 points, only scored eight but was a 6-5, 230 bear on the boards with 10 rebounds.

Off the bench, forward Jabari McGehee, APU’s tallest player at 6-7, and guard Dayton Gumm scored 10 each.

Arkansas never fell into the during the first-half deep hole of some recent games but never could stretch a major lead on the Governors.

In turn the Governors never could stretch a major lead on Arkansas before Arkansas finished up 34-33 at intermission.

A 7-2 lead was the most that Arkansas could muster.

Upon gaining the lead, a four-point lead was the most that the Governors could mount.

Arkansas freshman reserve Phillips broke a 30-30 tie for a 32-30 lead at 1:30.

Chris Porter-Bunton’s 3 gave Austin Peay its last first-half lead, 33-32 before Phillips tallied twice more sinking both ends of a one-and-one with 48 seconds left.

Jalen Harris missed extending the halftime lead failing to hit two free throws with four seconds left.

Arkansas only hit 4 of 8 first-half free throws but Austin Peay only hit 6 of 10 and failed on the front end of three one-and-ones.

Joe, 4 of 7 on first-half threes, led Arkansas’ scoring with 12 first-half points but sat the half’s final 4:34 with his second foul. Joe sat again after his third foul at 16:59 as part of a double foul with Porter-Bunton.

Gafford scored eight in the first half and grabbed four rebounds and blocked four shots.

Guards Steve Harris and Jarrett Givens, nine and seven points, led Austin Peay’s first-half scoring.