The Northside Lady Bears completed a dominating four days at the Pink and White Classic tournament in Springfield, Mo., with another outstanding performance Saturday.

Northside took control in the opening quarter of the championship game and the Lady Bears went on to roll past Willard (Mo.), 71-44.

The Lady Bears (12-0) outscored Willard in the first quarter, 19-8, behind an 11-point effort from sophomore guard Jersey Wolfenbarger. Northside then led by 12 at halftime, 33-21, before building a 55-36 edge at the end of three quarters.

Wolfenbarger ended up leading the Lady Bears with 18 points, 13 of those coming in the first half.

The Lady Bears also had four players hit double figures. Tracey Bershers and Sara Bershers each added 15 points apiece, while Jazz Coleman finished with 11 points.

Northside reached the title game with a 55-40 win Friday in the semifinals against Clever, Mo. Tracey Bershers had 16 of her team-high 20 points in the second half, which included hitting a pair of 3-point baskets, while Wolfenbarger added 15 points, including two 3's in the opening quarter.

The Lady Bears will begin 6A-Central play on Friday on the road at Bryant.