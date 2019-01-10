UAFS men's basketball coach Justin Bailey was placed on paid administrative leave, school officials announced Wednesday.

Bailey was placed on leave Tuesday, but that was not made public until Wednesday's Heartland Conference opener with Oklahoma Christian, when public address announcer Preston Williams was told not to announce any coaches.

UAFS athletic director Curtis Janz sat on the bench as the Lions' acting coach.

Assistant Lions coaches Aaron Proctor and Duston Green did most of the coaching.

The official university statement reads:

"Effective yesterday, the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith has placed head men's basketball coach Justin Bailey on paid administrative leave pending a review of information that has been brought to the university's attention. In the interim, Athletic Director Curtis Janz will assume coaching duties. Because this is a personnel matter, the University is unable to provide further information."

A Northside graduate, Bailey played for the Lions from 2005-07. He averaged 2.4 points a game as a freshman before a medical redshirt injury prolonged his career.

He averaged 7.8 points a game while appearing in 29 games in 2006-07.

Bailey transferred to Texas-Permian Basin, where he played two more seasons before graduating in 2010.

Bailey was a member of former coach Josh Newman's staff before leaving for an assistant coaching job at Lamar University for two seasons.

"These kids are here for each other," Janz said. "But life is about distractions. It's a good life lesson."