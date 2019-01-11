Belleville, Illinois – Looking to rebound off their loss to Lyon on Tuesday night, No. 18 Central Baptist College continued their American Midwest Conference road trip against Lindenwood-Belleville.

CBC (13-3, 6-3 AMC) never trailed, leading by as many as 17 in the second half before cruising to an 81-73 win over the Lynx (2-14, 2-7 AMC).​

Senior Percell Washington led five Mustangs in double figures in scoring while senior Victor Dukes was the rebounding leader and junior Tyrone Alston again led the team in assists.

CBC returned to their previous shooting form and were able to win the turnover battle with an even rebounding margin.

Washington scored 23 points on the night, continuing his dominant run as of late.

Dukes had 18 points and 12 rebounds for his team and AMC leading sixth double-double of the season, the 16th of his career and second in as many games.

Alston had 13 points to go with his team-best four assists.

Junior Jarma Perkins also 13 points, including a career-best 7 of 10 at the free-throw line.

Sophomore Jordan Ford was perfect shooting the ball, going 3 of 3 from the floor, 2 of 2 from three and 2 of 2 at the free-throw line to finish with 10 points and become the first Mustang since Tony Brewster last year with a perfect night.

CBC shot 49.1 percent from the floor, 45.5 percent from three and 64.9 percent at the free-throw line while being even in rebounds (36 each) and forcing 20 turnovers compared to committing 15.

The Mustangs head to St. Louis for another AMC matchup on Saturday when they face off with the Hornets of Harris-Stowe State.

This will be the first meeting between the two teams since the Hornets knocked the Mustangs out of last year's AMC tournament.

Tip off is set for 3 p.m.

Women

Lindenwood-Belleville 86,

CBC 46

Playing one of the hardest teams on their schedule Thursday, Central Baptist College took on the Lynx of Lindenwood-Belleville in American Midwest Conference action.

For the second straight game CBC (10-4, 6-4 AMC) started off slowly, trailing 46-17 at the half before falling 86-46 to LU-Belleville (7-10, 7-4 AMC).​

CBC senior Hailey Bunch and junior Sierra Carrier paced the Mustangs with 10 points each while Carrier had a team-high four rebounds.

CBC shot 37.8 percent from the field and 75 percent at the free-throw line, but couldn't contain Hailey Erdman, who scored 31 points on 10 3-point field goals in the contest.

The Mustangs return to the court on Saturday afternoon against American Midwest Conference foe Harris-Stowe State.

Tip-off is at 1 p.m. in St. Louis.