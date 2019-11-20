Charleston Thanksgiving Community Service

6:00 PM

Sunday, November 24, 2019

First Baptist, Charleston, AR.

Come and Bring a Friend!!!!

Thanksgiving Food Drive

Friday, November 22, 2019

First Methodist Church

9:30

This is where the school will bring the can good to be sorted, divided, and ready for the Thanksgiving Baskets.

Thanksgiving Food Drive (Baskets)

Monday, November 25, 2019

First Baptist Church, Charleston\

9:00 Food will be delivered to First Baptist Church

9:30 - Food Baskets will be made

12:00 - Food Baskets will be distributed.

If you would like to volunteer please call Cissie Pendergrass at 479-651-4288