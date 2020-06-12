Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., will reopen five days a week starting Monday, June 22. The agency will be open Monday through Friday from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m.

For the sake of safety, Neighbor to Neighbor will continue serving to-go lunches at the door from noon to 1 p.m. and are available to anyone who is hungry.

Masks are required to enter the building and hand sanitizer will be available at the door, according to a news release. The facility will be open for all services, however, appointments are strongly encouraged for services other than grocery pick-up.

Participants should wear masks and practice social distancing while waiting. Temporary masks can be made by wrapping a piece of cloth or a T-shirt around the face.

“Not sure if you qualify for services at Neighbor to Neighbor? SNAP recipients automatically qualify or call us for more information on income guidelines,” according to the release.

New clients or those seeking assistance with bills or medications should call 870-534-2883 for an appointment.