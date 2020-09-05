What started out as a convenient name for James Brackney’s homemade beef jerky has developed into a fun-loving breakfast and lunch restaurant in downtown Booneville.

479 Nutrition shares the building at 253 N. Broadway Ave. and serves healthy eats and drinks.

At first glance, some people may confuse the name of the Black Dog Meat Co. restaurant with something to do with either dog food, or food from dogs. It's difficult for this not to become a point of interest, but any confusion appears to work in their marketing favor.

"We have people come by and take pictures of the sign all the time," says Black Dog Meat Co. co-owner Paula Brackney, addressing the name of their restaurant. "We put another sign up inside that says 'Obviously not dog meat.'"

It's no secret to black lab lovers and friends of the Brackneys. James has raised black labs for a long time. When they had an outdoor kitchen built at their home, they started calling it the "Black Dog Tavern" because, as Paula says, "we always had black labs running around." Then when James started making beef jerky, he said "well we have to call it Black Dog Jerky."

Also serving as a small butcher shop, Black Dog Meat Co. offers premium cuts of steaks like rib-eye, New York strip and filet mignon.

Breakfast at Black Dog includes pulled pork breakfast burritos, the "SEC" sausage egg and cheese and "Eggs Benny."

They have salads that are $7 with a choice of ham, turkey or chicken. A kids menu, for "Lil Pups" includes a $5 meal with either a grilled cheese, PB&J with bananas, or cheese quesadilla with chips and a drink.

Hot sandwiches at Black Dog range from a $6 BLT to a $10.50 steak sandwich. The Hot Sammies are named for their black dogs, like Jack and Hammer and Bama. Black Dog visitors may also choose from a menu of five different big burgers. The menu is posted on their Facebook page.

Although the restaurant has been open since January, the coronavirus pandemic put a halt on their grand-opening plans. A Logan County Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting was held Sept. 3 to help remind locals the new business downtown has been able to reopen its dining area.

Paula Brackney said before the pandemic hit, they were averaging about 100 customers a day. But with drive-thru service and deliveries available over the past several months they have been able to average about 70 customers a day. Now, they also have outdoor dining available.

Black Dog is open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Their phone number is (479) 675-3221.

479 Nutrition

The nutrition store side of the building is operated by Wes and Mandy Swint. The healthy drink and eats shop is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. Their latest concoction is a "refreshing energizing" peach mango drink.

Both stores operate with four to five employees and they share a phone number.