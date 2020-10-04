World Trace Center receives grant

The World Trade Center Arkansas received more than $120,000 from the U.S. Small Business Administration on Sept. 28, to help Arkansas small businesses enter the global market.

The $124,722 awarded to the World Trade Center Arkansas was part of $19 million in grants given to 48 state international trade agencies through SBA's State Trade Expansion Program (STEP), which is designed to help small businesses by increasing their exports and their value, as well as the small businesses that explore significant new trade opportunities.

The center received 25% more funding than the previous grant when annualized and compared year-over-year.

For more information on applying for funds, contact Trish Watkins, STEP Grant director.