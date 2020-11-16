Q: Greg, I enjoy your AMC and Rambler columns, but what about the Rambler Marlin? How about some info on the Marlin and your recollections? Thanks, Frank Burke, Mt. Carmel, Pennsylvania



A: Frank, I’m happy to oblige as one of my friends back in 1966 had a Marlin that we used to cruise around in. Unfortunately, the Marlin lasted only three years and was eliminated from the AMC lineup following unsatisfactory sales numbers and a lack of high performance engine offerings. AMC was so against muscle cars and racing it actually ran an ad that stated; “Why don’t we enter high-performance Rambler V-8s in racing? Because the only race Rambler cares about is the human race.”



Rambler paid dearly for this corporate decision, as the baby boomers were all coming of driving age and buying 1965 GTOs, Ford Mustangs, Chevy Chevelles, and Plymouth Satellites with powerful V8s under the hood. As for the Marlin, the 1965 engine lineup included the 155-horse 232-inch inline-6 up to a 327-inch, 270 horse V8. When you pulled up alongside a 389 Tri-Power GTO or a 365-horse 327 Chevelle, it was a laugher of a confrontation and a main reason the Marlin failed to attract younger-generation sales.



The Marlin was unique, however, and preceded the 1966 Dodge Charger, which had a similar fastback roofline. Many people think the Charger came first, but that’s just not so. Introduced in 1965 and still under the Rambler calling card, the new Marlin was built on the Rambler Classic mid-size 112-inch wheelbase chassis with many parts interchangeable.



Then in 1966 the Rambler name was dropped and all Ramblers fell under the new American Motors Corporation (AMC) nomenclature. The Marlin, however, was regrettably similar to 1965 with its horizontal headlight design and same engine offerings. The decision to keep the Marlin similar to 1965 trims sans a few tweaks here and there was another corporate misstep as the mid-size competition, like the new SS396 Chevelle, Buick Gran Sport 400, 426 Hemi Coronet, and Ford Fairlane 390 and R Code 427 models dominated the street scene, youth market.



The second and final generation AMC Marlin arrived in 1967. Based on the AMC Ambassador and Rebel chassis it rode on a full-size 118-inch wheelbase. Although this new generation Marlin had some improved looks (Ambassador vertical headlights) it still failed to address the performance crowd as its top V8 was a new 343-inch Typhoon V8 that produced 280-horsepower. Again, when compared to a 426 Hemi powered ’66 Plymouth Satellite or a 427 Chevy Biscayne, AMC just wasn’t competitive in the full-size sport/muscle car field.



As for sales, the first generation Marlin available for two years sold 14,874 units while the second generation dropped to just 2,545. Noted is that the 112-inch wheelbase and 118-inch wheelbase Marlins were at one time available side-by-side at dealers, one as a ’66 leftover and the other as the new ’67 model. Regardless, be it leftover or new, the Marlin sales numbers came in at just 17,419 during its three- year run even though it had unique looks that received positive comments from many in the motoring press.



So, as my friend and I cruised the avenue back in 1966 and 1967 in his AMC Marlin, I do remember that the interior was well done and sporty. Marlin transmissions included a 3-speed manual (some with overdrive), a Borg Warner T-10 4-speed manual or a Borg Warner-built automatic transmission. It was very roomy even in the 112-inch wheelbase format, and with wire wheel covers and two-tone paint looked pretty racy. Of course, looks weren’t everything back then as the muscle car boom continued to flourish.



Finally in 1968 and 1969, AMC did release several powerful muscle cars; including the Javelin and AMX pony cars with 390 Go-Pack engines a ’69 Rambler American lightweight SC/Rambler 390-V8. Later a 401-V8 joined the fray and ran very well, too.



Further, by 1974 the AMC Hornets were victorious in NHRA Pro Stock drag racing while the Javelin won the SCCA Trans Am Championship twice in 1971 and 1972. On the NASCAR circuit, the Roger Penske prepared AMC Matadors won in the top flight Cup division, proving AMC was capable all along at competing with and winning against the GM, Ford and Chrysler factory backed teams.



Although too late to the performance party, by the time AMC corrected its performance car mistakes the muscle car era was over as the gas crises forced consumers to get rid of the gas guzzlers and concentrate on smaller good fuel mileage cars. At least AMC was prepared for this aspect of car sales, as their radio lingo in 1974 shouted the phrase (with commas indicating a pause) “See, AMC, if you want, economy.”



To summarize, and in my opinion, the Marlin was to AMC what the Edsel was to Ford.



