Immaculate Conception School in Fort Smith will hold its annual spaghetti dinner from 4-7 p.m. Feb. 24. Patrons can dine-in at the Monsignor Galvin Parish Center at Immaculate Conception Church, 22 N. 13th St., or drive through in front of the IC gymnasium on North A Street.

The meal includes spaghetti with homemade meat sauce, a side dish of marinated mushrooms, house salad, rolls and dessert.

“It takes a small army working for weeks to make sure all the food is ready to go the day of the dinner,” said Sharon Blentlinger, school principal. “Luckily, after 47 years we’ve pretty much got it down to a science. It’s a formula that’s been passed down through the years.”

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 3 and up. Tickets are available at the door or by calling (479) 783-6798. Proceeds will help fund projects through the IC PTO.