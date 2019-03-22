Anyone with an appetite for great food and an even greater cause will be able to congregate in Fort Smith next month.

The Raise the Barn 5K & 10K Run and Waffle Breakfast fundraiser will be April 27 at Forefront Church, 10300 Jenny Lind Road, and the family friendly event will include breakfast from 7-11 a.m. and walks/races tapped to start at 8 a.m., said Barbara Durkee, development director for Manes & Miracles.

"People in this area don't want to miss out on this," she said of the event, which will help raise money for the new Manes & Miracles Equine-Assisted Therapy Center, Barn and Arena that will be built at Chaffee Crossing. "So many people have stepped up to help the effort for the new facility, and we hope it's time for more people to step up and help.

"We want more people to become a part of this mission," Durkee added. "Come out and eat breakfast, participate in the 5K walk or run or the 10K walk or run, and have a good time."

The fundraiser also includes a silent auction, which will feature various items, including several weekend packages and gift baskets assembled by representatives from area businesses, she said.

"We're looking at a Dallas Cowboys Tour of their stadium and Arvest Ballpark tickets," Durkee said. "And the Arkansas-Missouri Railroad is sending us tickets to go on an excursion with lunch. And we'll have some surprises in there."

The race portion will begin and end at Forefront Church, and it is open to walkers and runners of all ages and skill levels/experience, she said.

"This race is a timed, certified race," Durkee said. "It's rare to get a race certified. It literally gives us the credibility of having it bring in people who are serious runners.

"And it also registers us in the state as a certified race," she added. "We're excited that this will be an annual event."

Durkee said she and others are hoping that 200 individuals run or walk in the event, and that 400 or more people attend the breakfast portion.

"Runners will receive a goody bag with a shirt and breakfast, if they get their registration in a week a prior to the event," she said. "We're also hoping to have childcare services for parents who will be walking in our Raise the Barn event. People can watch our Manes & Miracles at Chaffee Crossing Facebook page to see updates on that and more."

Registration for the race is $35 for the 5K and $35 for the 10K and can be done through April 26 by calling (479) 847-5535 and at ManesAndMiracles.org. Admission to the breakfast is $10 for adults, $6 for children 12 and younger and free for children 3 and younger.

"It is endless what we could raise," Durkee said. "We could raise $50,000 if people come out and support us."

The new Manes & Miracles equine-assisted training center will be at the loop on I-49, just east of Arkansas 59 and north of Arkansas 22, she said. The facility will offer therapy and other services to children with special needs and veterans with PTSD from across the state, Durkee said.

The center will be built on a 30.66-acre area and will help individuals with a wide range of physical, mental, cognitive and emotional disabilities, said Jodi Kusturin, executive director and a physical therapist for Manes & Miracles. The 501 (c)(3) nonprofit facility will specialize in therapeutic riding, hippotherapy and aquatic therapy for children and veterans, she said.

"We're raising money and we're looking for naming rights on this, to help the mission," Durkee said. "This facility is to help Fort Smith and the river valley have a center so these children don't have to travel for hours to receive therapy.

"Our veterans literally are having to go into Missouri for equine-assisted therapy," she added. "Our facility also will be the only one in the state to offer the Hooves for Heroes. We'll be able to serve the whole state."

Manes & Miracles has been nominated to be a showcased nonprofit for the River Valley Adventure Expo, which will be April 5-7 at Kay Rodgers Park, Durkee said. The Tour de Fort Smith Citywide Social Bicycle Ride will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 6 at the expo and will help Manes & Miracles, she said.

The nonprofit also has been nominated to be featured during a veterans' appreciation event June 21 at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Durkee said.

"Fort Smith has the highest disability rate in the state — it's 18 percent," she said. "The state average is 16 percent, so Fort Smith deserves this new Manes & Miracles center."