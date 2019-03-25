Monday

Color Me Happy for adults and seniors: Held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Alma Public Library, 624 Fayetteville Ave. Call (479) 632-4140.

Free Tax Return Preparation: Begins at 9 a.m. at RSVP Center, corner of Grand Avenue and 13th Street, Fort Smith. Call (479) 783-4155 or visit WestArkRSVP.org.

Fort Smith Duplicate Bridge Club: Meets at 10 a.m. at 1810 S. U St.

Yoga for adults and seniors: Begins at 10 a.m. at the Cedarville Public Library, 639 Pirates Way. Call (479) 410-1853.

Story Time: Meets at 10 a.m. at Windsor Branch Library, 4701 Windsor Drive. Call (479) 785-0405.

Embroiders’ Guild of Fort Smith: Members meet at 10 a.m. at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. Call Brenda at (479) 806-6105.

Laptime Story Time (0-24 months): Meets at 10:30 a.m. at Miller Branch Library, 8701 S. 28th St.

Movie Monday: Begins at 1 p.m. at the Ralph D. Graf Public Library, 220 N. Main St., Mulberry. Call (479) 997-1226.

Teen Time: Meets at 3:30 p.m. at Van Buren Public Library, 1409 Main St.. Call (479) 474-6045.

STEM Days: Begins at 4 p.m. at the Alma Public Library, 624 Fayetteville Ave. Call (479) 632-4140.

Pilot Club: Meets at 5 p.m. at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 605 N. 47th St. Call Sally Smith at (479) 452-7912. (3rd Monday, Sally Smith 452-7912)

2019 Women Run Arkansas Clinic-Fort Smith: Meets 6-7 p.m. at the Western Arkansas Runners building, 7803 Ellis Drive. Email wrafs2019@gmail.com.

Belle Point Quilter’s Guild: Members meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Fort Smith Senior Center, 2700 Cavanaugh Road. Call Brenda Browning at (479) 783-8098.

St. Anne’s Society bingo fundraiser: Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center, 22 N. 13th St. Proceeds go to help those in need.

Step In Time dance class: Advanced Cha Cha dance lessons from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and beginner Rumba lessons from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at the Fort Smith Senior Activity Center, 2700 Cavanaugh Road. Cost is $5 per person. Call (479) 208-1072.

LifeRing Secular Recovery: Meets at 6 p.m. at 4500 Kelley Hwy. Call (479) 434-6285 or email TWilson@RecoveryHHI.org.

