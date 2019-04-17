To raise awareness about litter laws and the negative impacts of littering around Earth Day, especially cigarette litter, the Van Buren Police Department will increase daytime patrol surveillance targeting illegal littering on major thoroughfares, according to a news release.

“We are taking this opportunity to stress the importance of keeping Van Buren a clean, attractive city," Van Buren Mayor Joe Hurst said in the release. "We also want to highlight the city’s vital partnership with Keep Van Buren Beautiful, and its ongoing programs ensuring our streets are clean and free of litter. Earth Day is the perfect time to raise awareness, and encourage everyone to please, do not litter.”

Keep Van Buren Beautiful Director John Pope said Keep Van Buren Beautiful will provide a limited number of free car and pocket ashtrays on Monday, available at Shoppers Value Foods in Van Buren.

Keep Arkansas Beautiful and the Arkansas Department of Transportation provide a toll-free number, (866) 811-1222, to report littering anywhere in the state.