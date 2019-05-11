Honoring the past while planning for the future is something that is done often by numerous residents in Franklin County and the surrounding area.

Proof of this will be seen and heard during the grand opening for Cecil United Methodist Church's new sanctuary, which will begin at 10:45 a.m. May 19 at the church at Arkansas 41 and Arkansas 96 in Cecil, said Dale Lee Richardson, the church's pastor. The free, all-ages event will include a church service, a potluck meal and the decorating of a nearby cemetery and will pay tribute to the new church building and those who have supported the financial campaign, he said.

"The open house will be a way of giving back to the community, who has been so supportive of this," Richardson said. "People who don't even go to this church have contributed because of all the good the church has done over the years.

"When we opened the doors to our new sanctuary on Easter Sunday, we had 89 people attend and we were debt-free with this project," he added. "The budget for the new building was about $220,000, and the fundraising campaign started about eight years ago. We had fundraisers and people had contributed so much to this effort."

The previous sanctuary, which was built in 1910 and seated about 100 individuals, had naturally deteriorated and was deemed unsafe, according to Richardson.

"We couldn't do anything to have ensured the structural integrity of it; it was unstable and we had to ensure everyone's safety," he said. "It was economically feasible to take down the old building and build the new one."

Crews from Benny Lowrey Construction removed the previous sanctuary and built a new sanctuary that "comfortably seats 150" and has a maximum seating capacity of 299, Richardson said. Benny Lowrey Construction is owned by Benny Lowrey and Marty Lowrey, who are the great-great grandsons of James Monroe Andrews; Andrews built the original church building, he said.

"Although we didn't have the stained-glass windows in at that time, they are being put in now," Richardson said. "There are 10 to 12 stained-glass windows that were put in the old church building over the years, and it will be good to have them in our new building. Some of the stained-glass windows have been repaired, too."

Richardson said he thought his church's ongoing programs helped encourage community members to support the new sanctuary.

"We host a lunch for anyone who wants to come on the third Saturday of every month, and we buy school supplies for students at County Line Schools," he said. "We also participate in a food bank and we allow people to host large family reunions here.

"And we always have a really big Christmas program at the church; we have gifts for the children and Santa Claus usually flies in on a helicopter," Richardson added. "And anytime anyone needs help, the church is willing to help."

Richardson said he and other church members recently excavated a time capsule that had been placed inside the southeast corner of the church when it was first constructed back in 1909. A Bible, a mustard seed, a gold dollar and an ear of corn were among the items originally placed into the time capsule, he said.

"The belief was by having the Bible in the time capsule, if something were to ever happen to the church someday, then the church's faith would overcome any circumstance," Richardson said.

When the time capsule was retrieved, Richardson and others noticed that it wasn't weather-proof.

"Quite ironically, the only thing we found in the capsule was little pieces of the pages of the Bible that was placed in there," Richardson said. "The items inside had deteriorated through the years, but you can clearly see the text from the Bible on those pieces of paper. God is good."