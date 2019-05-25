If laughter truly is the best medicine, then Dr. Dennis "The Swan" Swanberg is what any doctor should order, according to one individual.

Called "America's Minister of Encouragement," Swanberg is a pastor-turned-comedian and will share humorous stories and his impersonations of Barney Fife and others beginning at 7 p.m. June 21 at Grand Avenue Baptist Church, 3900 Grand Ave. The Texas native will share his form of comedy and stories about family, friendship and faith, said Bruce Park, a promoter for the event.

"With his down-home charm, Dr. Swanberg has won the hearts of audiences across the country and around the world," he said. "Speaking to over 250,000 people each year, Dennis takes his lovable impersonations to hilarious heights. His audiences range from churches looking for fresh and new inspiration, to marriage seminars, concerts, fundraising events and corporate gatherings."

Swanberg's previous national broadcast TV shows "Swans Place" and "The Dennis Swanberg Show" have been described by network officials as one hour of "good, clean fun and entertainment, as well as spiritual insight and encouragement," Park said. The shows were viewed by "over 1 million households" each week, he said.

"So many people enjoy a good, clean comedy concert and this is that," Park said. "His concert will make you laugh and forget your problems for at least a little while, and when you walk away from the concert, you will talk about the concert for a while."

General admission tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and younger. Tickets can be purchased by calling (479) 883-8131, at the Solid Rock Bookstore, 3325 S. 74th St., and at BpmPresents.com. Group discounts are available groups of 10 or more, and the doors are scheduled to open at 6 p.m.

Those seeking more information can visit DennisSwanberg.com and the DennisSwanberg Facebook page.

"Dennis is a very busy man and it is difficult to book him in this area," Park said. "I promise you won't want to miss this opportunity to hear him here in Fort Smith, Arkansas. He is one of the funniest comedians anywhere."