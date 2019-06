Thursday

Rotary Club of the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith: Meets at 7 a.m. at Stubblefield Center at UAFS.

Fishing: Begins at 9 a.m. at Huckabee River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road, Fort Smith. Call (479) 452-3993.

Target Casting: Held from 9 a.m. to noon at Huckabee River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road, Fort Smith. Call (479) 452-3993.

Pop Up Play Day: Water Gun Tie-Dye: Held from 10 a.m. at Creekmore Park, 3301 S. M St., Fort Smith

Story Time: Meets at 10 a.m. at Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. Call (479) 783-0229.

Story Time: Begins at 10 a.m. at the Ralph D. Graf Public Library, 220 N. Main St., Mulberry. Call (479) 997-1226.

School-Aged Story Time: Begins at 10 a.m. at the Windsor Branch of the Fort Smith Public Library, 4701 Windsor Drive. Call (479) 785-0405.

Yoga for adults and seniors: Begins at 10 a.m. at the Cedarville Public Library, 639 Pirates Way. Call (479) 410-1853.

Story Time: Begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Alma Public Library, 624 Fayetteville Ave. Call (479) 632-4140.

Science with Mr. Jeff: Begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Mountainburg Public Library, 225 N. Hwy. 71. Call (479) 369-1600.

Animal Hour: Begins at 11 a.m. at Huckabee River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road, Fort Smith. Call (479) 452-3993.

Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 1 social: Runs 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a light lunch, coffee and assistance for veterans in need at 12912 Tuscany St. in Fort Smith. Call (479) 646-0928.

River City Safety and Environmental Council: Meets at 11:30 a.m. at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road. Call (479) 785-8173.

Kiwanis Club of Fort Smith: Meets at noon at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road. Call K.C. Shay at (479) 353-5780.

Our Father’s Heart Food Pantry: Open noon to 2 p.m. at 4401 Windsor Drive.

Teen Summer Reading Program: Begins at 1 p.m. at the Cedarville Public Library, 639 Pirates Way. Call (479) 410-1853.

Friends of the Library Quilters and Fiber Arts Group: Meets at 1 p.m. at Cedarville Community Center in Cedarville.

Drop in and Draw: Held from 1-3 p.m. at Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave. Call (479) 784-2787.

Free basic computer skills class: Runs 1:30-3:30 p.m. at The American Job Center, 616 Garrison Ave. Reserve a spot by calling (479) 783-0231.

Family Days: Begins at 1:30 p.m. at the Van Buren Public Library, 1409 Main St. Call (479) 474-6045.

Movie Matinee: "Ralph Breaks the Internet": Begins at 2 p.m. at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. Call (479) 783-0229.

"Critter Crunch" animal feeding: Begins at 2 p.m. at the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road. Visit RiverValleyNatureCenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

Moon Phases Activity for tweens and teens: Begins at 4 p.m. at the Alma Public Library, 624 Fayetteville Ave. Call (479) 632-4140.

Authors in the Afternoon with Elijah R. Owens: Held from 5-7 p.m. at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. Call (479) 783-0229.

First Thursday Films: "Cleo from 5 to 7": Begins at 6 p.m. at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. Call (479) 783-0229.

Vietnam Veterans Chapter 46: Meets at 6 p.m. at 12112 Redwood Drive in Chaffee Crossing.

Sequoyah County Democrats: Meets at 6 p.m. at Roma Italian Restaurant, 1600 W. Tatham Ave. in Sallisaw.

P.A.C.E (Police and Community Engagement): Meets at 6:30 pm. in the Davis Room at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. Email sblue33@gmail.com.

Remnant Ministry: Meets at 6:30 p.m. at 200 Towson Ave.

Writers Workshop: Begins at 6:30 p.m. at Legacy Heights, 1012 Fayetteville Road in Van Buren.

The Arc for the River Valley bowling: Meets at 6:30 p.m. at Midland Bowl, 2600 N. 32nd St. Cost is $1.25 for Arc members and $2.50 for nonmembers per game. Call (479) 783-5529.

Crawford County Democratic Association: Meets at 7 p.m. at the Van Buren Public Library, 1409 Main St. Call Richard at (479) 414-6840.

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 467: Meets at 7 p.m. at 12112 Redwood Drive at Chaffee Crossing. Call Michael Sulina at (479) 783-6441.

Swinging Cavaliers dance: Runs from 7-9 p.m. at the Hug Chevrolet Showroom in Charleston. Call Anita at (479) 639-0019, Ron at (479) 629-4736 or Eva at (479) 629-8706.

