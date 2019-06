Mercy Fort Smith will host Medicare seminars from 2-4 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month beginning in August at the Fort Smith Public Library's Dallas Branch, 8100 Dallas St. The seminars are for those who are soon to become eligible for Medicare and will include information on prescription coverage and the differences between Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement insurance plans. Email Denise.Tanner@mercy.net or call (479) 314-4734 to register.