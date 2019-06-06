The Heavener Runestone Steampunk Festival will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the park, 18365 Runestone Road in Heavener. The event will feature merchants, blacksmiths, a bounce house and bounty hunt for children and more. Saturday will include a costume contest at 1 p.m., and the public is encouraged to dress up.

Cost is $5 per person, with children 5 and under free. All proceeds benefit Heavener Runestone Park. Parking is at Heavener High schoolm and handicap-accessible shuttles will transport visitors to the park.

For information, call (918) 653-2241, email heavenerrunestonepark@gmail.com, or visit the park's website at heavenerrunestonepark.com or on Facebook.