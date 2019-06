The "Guess That TV Show Theme Song Trivia" event will be held from 2-3 p.m. Sunday at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. The free event will include prizes. Participating teenagers and adults can share their knowledge of TV theme songs from the 1950s through the 1990s on teams or as a solo act. Call (479) 783-0229 or visit FortSmithLibrary.org for information.