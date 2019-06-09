Births





Mercy Fort Smith announces the following births:





Brittany and Jason Mink of Barling, a boy, May 28.





Danielle and Taylor Pope of Lavaca, a girl, May 28.





Tara and Kellan Webster of Sallisaw, a boy, May 28.





Taylor and Nicholas Efurd of Fort Smith, a boy, May 28.





Hallea and Solomon Cude of Muldrow, a girl, May 28.





Chelsie and Brian Williams of Barling, a girl, May 28.





Megan and Cody Orsbun of Fort Smith, a boy, May 28.





Anastasia Tomlinson of Fort Smith, a girl, May 29.





Courtney and Aaron Ulmer of Belleville, a girl, May 29.





Kaitlyn Beachel and Raul Cortez of Fort Smith, a boy, May 29.





Shelby and Trevor Christie of Muldrow, a girl, May 29.





Hailey and Trampas Hilton of Cecil, twin girls, May 29.





Melanie and Nathaniel Sterling of Mansfield, a girl, May 29.





Lauren and Jordan Cobb of Alma, a boy, May 29.





Amanda and Richard Seidenzahl of Van Buren, a boy, May 29.





Xiao Zhuo of Fort Smith, a girl, May 29.





Elizabeth Rodden of Greenwood, a girl, May 30.





Heather and Dakota Sullivan of Van Buren, a boy, May 30.





Ngoc Tran and Isaac Le of Fort Smith, a boy, May 30.





Maranda and David Frix of Fort Smith, a girl, May 30.





Alexis Brown of Fort Smith, a girl, May 30.





Jessiela Roberts-Ukwe and Ndidibuike Ukwe of Fort Smith, a boy, May 30.





Erika Franks and Fredrick Speed of Fort Smith, a girl, May 30.





Lovelle and Gregory Anderson JR of Fort Smith, a boy, May 30.





Stephanie Allen of Fort Smith, a girl, May 30.





Allison and Patricio Montiel II of Fort Smith, a girl, May 30.





Corey and Blake Arnold of Alma, a boy, May 30.





Terra and Andrew Munoz of Fort Smith, a girl, May 30.





Brook and David Emerline of Alma, a boy, May 30.





Rebekah and David Moore of Huntington, a boy, May 31.





Haylea Moore and James Mullins of Van Buren, a girl, May 31.





Kaylee Allen and Ty Ferguson of Fort Smith, a boy, May 31.





Allison and Dillon Waller of Van Buren, a boy, May 31.





Cassandra and Colton Wilson of Poteau, twin boys, May 31.





Danielle and Matthew Mauldin of Roland, a boy, May 31.





Jamie Cecil of Fort Smith, a girl, May 31.





Kaitlyn and Jarrett Turner of Charleston, a boy, May 31.





Trisha Krieger of Fort Smith, a girl, May 31.





Jamie and Gerald Leatherman of Fort Smith, a boy, May 31.





Heaven Brown and Colton Gregory of Rudy, a girl, May 31.





Katelyn Nelke of Barling, a girl, June 1.





Megan Rodman of Fort Smith, a girl, June 1.





Morgan and Daniel Osman of Rudy, a girl, June 1.





Maria Michelle and Brandon Gipson of Charleston, a boy, June 3.





Kimberleighann and Sean Turner of Fort Smith, a boy, June 3.





Loren Mathews and Cody Rongey of Magazine, a boy, June 3.





Elizabeth and Logan Petersen of Mansfield, a girl, June 3.





Elizabeth Owens of Fort Smith, a girl, June 3.





Brianna Beshers of Fort Smith, a girl, June 3.









Marriages





The Sebastian County Clerk’s office issued the following marriage licenses:





Lester Cantrell, 65, of Fort Smith and Vessie Willhite, 71, of Greenwood.





Daniel Light, 31, and Rebecca Couch, 29, both of Fort Smith.





Jimmy Feimster, 71, and Betty Nickson, 64, both of Fort Smith.





Jose Cardona, 22, and Genesis Saravia, 23, both of Fort Smith.





Benjamin Stovall, 30, and Thy Thorpe, 29, both of Fort Smith.





Matthew Taylor, 30, and Natalee Frederick, 24, both of Sallisaw.





Vandell Dowels, 23, and Tarrah Leveille, 22, both of Fort Smith.





Leif Emmett, 46, and Darcy Jackson, 28, both of Antlers, Okla.





Joseph Day, 22, and Samantha Navrat, 25, both of Fort Smith.





Chad Brixey, 44, of Greenwood and Ginger Minor, 45, of Stigler.





Brandon Blaylock, 32, and Bridgett Biernacki, 32, both of Fort Smith.





Daniel Olan, 37, and Leticia Martinez, 42, both of Fort Smith.





Robley Cawley, 43, and Marcie Mask, 49, both of Fort Smith.





Ayden Burris, 19, and Amy Bridges, 42, both of Greenwood.





Howard Sanders, 58, and Tabitha Kirk, 42, both of Fort Smith.





Robert Dugan Sr., 59, and Carla Elliott, 49, both of Greenwood.





Ethan Rogers, 25,of Fort Smith and Jerrica Granado, 28, of Van Buren.





Roberto Castillo, 41, and Mercedes Bess, 27, both of Fort Smith.





Ben Peterson, 23, and Amber Hampton, 19, both of Hartford.





James Mckee Jr., 48, of McAlester, Okla., and Christina Lazalde, 43, of Talihina.





Caleb Pevehouse, 27, and Rachel Newman, 26, both of Lavaca.





George Massey, 64, and Eileen Mason, 48, both of Poteau.





Esteban Montes, 21, and Karina Vasquez, 24, both of Fort Smith.





Vincent Burrough, 33, and Saibra Skelton, 32, both of Spiro.





Nicholas Parker, 26, and Alexis Caldwell, 24, both of Fort Smith.





Paul Toran Jr., 26, of Fort Smith and Blakeley Dempsey, 25, of Central City.





Sagar Raja, 25, of Houston and Radhikaben Patel, 25, of Fort Smith.





Carlos Villanueva, 42, and Rocio Vivar, 37, both of Fort Smith.





Logan Clements, 27, and Ashley Durrenberger, 28, both of Greenwood.





Devin Freeman, 20, and Kaytlyn Cooksey, 20, both of Greenwood.





David Lopez, 63, and Sara Hernandez, 59, both of Fort Smith.





Carlos Ramirez, 31, and Amanda Shipley, 35, both of Fort Smith.







The Crawford County Clerk’s office issued the following marriage licenses:



Walter Peluso, 51, and Tracy Pierce, 49, both of The Colony, Texas.



Larami Marion, 24, and Brittany Lewis, 23, both of Mulberry.



Brian Harris, 48, and Amy Burkhart, 43, both of Van Buren.



Scott Wooten, 44, and Jacqueline Oaks, 37, both of Van Buren.



Jacob Valdez, 25, and Halie Cosper, 25, both of Mountainburg.



Scotty Jeremiah, 25, and Ariah Bentley, 27, both of Muldrow.





Seth Sanders, 24, and Katrina Massey, 24, both of Mulberry.



Shane Crisel, 22, and Mandy Brasuell, 18, both of Alma.



Corey Mirambell, 37, and Jessica Ibanez, 33, both of Uniontown.



Ronald Carney, 46, and Chasity Emberton, 31, both of Rudy.



Matthew Davis, 25, and Cecily Lopez, 28, both of Van Buren.





Andrew Yardley, 21, and Nichole Dapson, 22, both of Alma.