Elks Lodge 341 will host a Flag Day ceremony at 1 p.m. Sunday at the National Historic Site, 301 Parker Ave. in Fort Smith. Motivational speaker Steven Dooly will speak on cohesiveness and patriotism, and attendees can learn the history of American flags. Local Boy Scout troops will assist with the ceremony, and the public is invited to help raise the flag over the fort.

The lodge will host a free lunch after the ceremony at 5504 Massard Road in Fort Smith.